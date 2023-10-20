DENVER (KDVR) — Travelers who showed up early at Denver International Airport to beat the security check line, are waiting for a delayed flight or just have a long layover will want to try out this highly-rated spot.

DIA made the Food and Wine list as one of the top airports with the best provisions. Not only was it honored with making the list, but it was also picked as the Editor’s Choice.

While there are plenty of highly recommended spots around the airport, Root Down is nationally rated as the best sit-down spot, convenience food and bar.

USA Today 10Best polled its viewers on the best airport food counter spots in the nation and Root Down was voted at No. 8 for the best grab-and-go spots in the nation.

Root Down has food you can order and sit down, but it also has an option where you can grab premade meals. Either option is equally as good, as the restaurant also ranked as the best place to eat in general.

FOX31 looked into DIA’s highest-rated places to eat in August 2023. The top restaurants that had over 4.2 stars and the highest number of reviews on Google were included. Root Down hit first on the list.

Along with quick snacks and full meals, Root Down also has a bar that ranked 10th in the country for the most luxurious airport bars.

It offers a traditional menu of wine and beer alongside signature cocktails made from Coloradan favorites, like the Palisade Peach Smash which comes with a native peach from Colorado.

The best part is the drinks can be taken to-go — just not onto a departing flight.

In a rush or have a long delay? Try out the eatery’s breakfast, lunch or dinner from premade sandwiches and sliders to small snacks before a flight.