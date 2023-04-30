DENVER (KDVR) — Piccolo Italian and Mexican restaurant has been open for over five decades. However, on Sunday, the restaurant will close for good.

Piccolo announced in a message last month that the restaurant’s last day would be April 30.

Here is a goodbye note Piccolo posted on its website:

From our first day in business we have been committed to providing great food and great service at a great price. Throughout those years so many of you have become dear friends, loved ones, and supporters of Piccolo. It’s because of you we have been able to hold to that commitment and achieve our dream of being a neighborhood staple. There will never be enough words to thank you for that. It is with heavy hearts we have made the impossibly difficult decision to let Piccolo go. The years of great memories made will remain forever, but our time in southeast Denver has come to an end. This decision is not made hastily. Our staff’s wellbeing and our commitment to a quality experience will remain our priority in these last weeks. There doesn’t seem to be adequate words to sum up how we are feeling right now. If we tried, this statement would likely go on forever. So, for now, we will just say Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU for being our support, our friends, our family. Our finale will be Sunday, April 30th, so come on in and share your favorite Piccolo memories with us! For the time being, our hours will remain as they are now, and any updates or changes will be published to our website and posted on our Facebook page. Unused gift cards will be redeemable until closing day or can be brought in to the restaurant to be bought out. So, for now, we’ll be seeing you. The Piccolo Team

Hours

Piccolo is expected to be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Social media shares messages

Many fans of Piccolo posted memories and messages on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“50 years of memories. Love everyone on the staff. Thank you, thank, you, thank you for all the wonderful years. You will be missed,” Sharon said on Facebook.

“Spent my childhood and half my adulthood eating here. Best Italian in the Denver metro area. We had many celebrations and memories there. Sad to see you guys go. Wish you all the best,” Amy shared on Facebook.

“Sending so much love to you and your family. Thank you for all the memories. My family has been going there for literally my whole life! You gave me a job in high school, helped me come out of my shell while bussing tables and I even found my prom date there!” Nicole shared on Facebook.

“This is very sad news. I enjoyed working there over 30 plus years ago. The Canino Family was a great family to work for and I have fond memories of working there. Thank you for the memories,” Tammy shared on Facebook.

If you have memories or experiences you would like to share about Piccolo, the restaurant said you can email them to piccolo.reservation@gmail.com or post them on the Piccolo Facebook page.