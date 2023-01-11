PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — One zip code in the Denver metro ranked among the hottest in the nation for real estate.

The 80134 zip code in Parker came in at No. 20 on online real estate company Opendoor’s top 20 list for 2022.

The ranking was based on how many homes in the zip code went into contract within 90 days of listing in 2022. Parker is about 20 miles southeast of Denver and had a population of approximately 62,442 people as of 2022.

According to the City of Parker website, it is known for its “unique Western-Victorian downtown and its hometown feel.”

The city also said it strives to enrich the lives of its residents foster a strong local economy. According to Opendoor, there were 307 homes listed in the 80134 zip code.

Real estate prices in the Denver metro have cooled off since their peak in April 2022, with an average home cost of $600,000 in December 2022.

Here are the top five zip codes on the list:

Clarksville, Tennessee – 37042 Yukon, Oklahoma – 73099 Katy, Texas – 77494 New Braunfels, Texas – 78130 Forney, Texas – 75126

It was the first time the Colorado zip code appeared in Opendoor’s top 20 list. The state with the most zip codes in the top 20 was Texas with seven.