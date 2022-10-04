CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — If you are in the market for a new home and have a multi-million dollar budget, the perfect home might be waiting for you in Cherry Hills Village.

“A modern pastoral retreat set just south of Denver, Clearview Farm is the region’s most exceptional modern residence,” The Agency shared in its listing.

The home, which is located at 4001 E. Quincy Ave., is listed for $28,888,888.

What do you get for that massive listing price?

Five bedrooms

Eight bathrooms

13,798 square foot

Fitness studio

Steam room

Lap pool

Outdoor pool

Waterfall

Solar

2-bed, 1-bath guest house

Elevator

Driveway snowmelt system

If you are interested in this home, contact Jared Blank at 303-521-5025 or Kacey Bingham at 720-245-0356.

Here is a look at some photos of the home:

4001 E QUINCY AVE (Credit: The Agency, Nate Polta)

4001 E QUINCY AVE (Credit: The Agency, Nate Polta)

While this might be the most expensive listing in the Denver metro area, it is not the most expensive listing in the state. A home in Aspen is listed for sale for $100,000,000. It has 14,154 square feet, 10 bedrooms, and 12 bathrooms.