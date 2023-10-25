DENVER (KDVR) — A travel company recently released a list of the best places to stay around the world. There were only 60 spots, and a hotel in Denver made the list.

Fodor’s Travel named 60 of the finest hotels around the world, 20 being in North America. Editors and writers around the world picked their selections based on the most authentic spots, not the most luxurious ones. These selections were made without sponsorships from outside parties.

The Ramble Hotel, located in the heart of the River North Art District, appeared on the list with a special nod towards its hand-cut brick façade and 17th-century French salon design.

The Ramble is known for more than its decorated interior. It’s also in a food and drink hot spot.

One of the biggest perks of the hotel is the location. There are tons of restaurants just outside its doors in RiNo. While there’s plenty to choose from, guests don’t have to leave the hotel for fine dining. In fact, people stop by this hotel just to dine out at Death & Co., Super Mega Bien and DC/AM.

Top 20 stays in North America

This list is in the website’s order, but the hotels are not numbered.

If you’re looking for a quick trip or even a staycation, check out these top-ranked hotels.