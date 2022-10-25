CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — One metro county will test out a four-day workweek for some county business operations come 2023.

According to Clear Creek County, beginning on Jan. 3, 2023, the county will initiate a pilot four-day workweek for employees. The Clear Creek County Board of Commissioners approved the trial period on Oct. 18.

Which departments will be impacted by the schedule change?

All county buildings, with the exception of the health and wellness center, will now be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The county said this gives residents an extra hour every day to visit the buildings and get the services they need.

The following offices and departments will begin the pilot program on Jan. 3:

Assessor’s Office

Board of County Commissioners

Clerk and Recorder’s Office: Elections, Motor Vehicle (in-person/walk-in), and Recording

Divisions

Human Resources

Strategic and Community Planning

County Manager’s Office

County Attorney’s Office

Treasurer and Public Trustee

Mapping and GIS

Emergency offices will not be impacted by the switch. The sheriff’s office, emergency medical services, public works, transit and public health will operate as usual on a five-day work schedule.

Why switch to a four-day week?

According to Clear Creek County, research showed that productivity and employee morale increased in the workplaces that switched to a four-day workweek. Clear Creek said other local counties, like Boulder and Jefferson, have already made this switch. Clear Creek’s school district also made the schedule adjustment earlier this year.

In addition, Clear Creek said they are working to be more appealing to those looking in the job market. The county hopes that the schedule shift, along with increased pay, will entice more people to work in Clear Creek.

“Employees have almost unlimited opportunities to choose where they would like to be employed in today’s market. Given the other pressures on the county’s budget, simply trying to compete for employees based on money does not seem to be a sustainable strategy. This recommendation is designed to accommodate the varied nature of the services that the County

provides,” said Megan Hiler, the public information officer for the county, in a release.

The trial period will begin from Jan. 3 through May 12, 2023.