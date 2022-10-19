ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — If you are looking to get into the Halloween mood or experience the supernatural, Colorado is home to one of the spookiest towns in the country, according to new data from security company Vivint.

The data shows that Estes Park is the 8th spookiest town in the United States based on several factors.

Here are the factors Vivint used to rank the towns:

Ghost sightings

Haunted places

Supernatural readings per 100,000 people

Funeral services per 100,000 people

Haunted house attractions per 100,000 people

While Estes Park ranked low for ghost sightings and haunted places, it ranked high for supernatural readings, funeral services, and haunted house attractions.

The spookiest place in the country, according to the data, is Stowe, Vermont.

Here are the top 10 spookiest places, according to Vivint:

Stowe, Vermont Eureka Springs, Arkansas Austin, Texas Los Angeles, California San Antonio, Texas Gettysburg, Pennsylvania Houston, Texas Estes Park, Colorado Baltimore, Maryland St. Augustine, Florida

Estes Park is home to The Stanley Hotel, which is said to have inspired Stephen King to write “The Shining”.