In this Feb. 25, 2016 photo, a sign marks the entrance to Fort Morgan, a small town on the eastern plains of Colorado. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (KDVR) — One Colorado town is getting a huge makeover from two renovation duos on HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover” airing Sunday.

The whole city of Fort Morgan will be in the national spotlight come Sunday when Ben and Erin Napier from the HGTV show “Home Town” and Dave and Jenny Marrs from the show “Fixer to Fabulous” head to the Eastern Plains town of 11,000 for a big renovation.

This renovation is extra meaningful to Dave as he grew up in Colorado, according to HGTV.

According to HGTV, the second season of “Home Town Takeover” will kick off the Fort Morgan revitalization by surprising residents with its plan to finish multiple projects throughout the town in just four months.

“Struggling small towns can do the hard work to become healthy again. It’s difficult, but nothing great is ever easy,” said Erin. “And while it is scary to take on a project of this scale, it helps so much to have a team to help carry the load.”

During the course of six episodes, the four renovators will work with 10 surprise guests that have been featured on HGTV and the Food Network to complete 18 projects within homes, businesses and public spaces.

“The goal for the renovations, which range from refreshing a local bowling alley and revitalizing a public park to sprucing up the downtown business district and updating homes of local heroes, will be to amplify the town’s charm, build community pride and catapult Fort Morgan into a new era of limitless potential,” said HGTV.

The first episode will air on April 23 at 7 p.m. on HGTV and discovery+.