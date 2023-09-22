DENVER (KDVR) — This Colorado sports fan attraction is ranked higher in the country than the Kentucky Derby, and it has nothing to do with the Buffs or Broncos.

Viewers voted on USAToday 10Best attractions in the U.S. for sports fans. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs ranked in fourth place.

Workers hurry to put the finishing touches on the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum Friday, July 24, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The 60,000-square-foot showcase includes a first-of-its-kind tribute to the 1980 U.S. Olympic team as well as 12 galleries filled with exhibits on athlete training, the Summer and Winter Games and a hall of fame of Olympians. The museum, which took three years to complete and cost around $91 million, will open to the public on Thursday, July 30. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Best attractions for sports fans:

Boise State’s Blue Turf, Boise, Idaho California Surf Museum, Oceanside, California “Field of Dreams” movie site, Dyersville, Iowa U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, Colorado Springs, Colorado Kentucky Derby Museum, Louisville, Kentucky Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum, Baltimore, Maryland USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing, New York International Tennis Hall of Fame, Newport, Rhode Island National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Cooperstown, New York National Soccer Hall of Fame, Frisco, Texas

The museum only opened in 2020, but it already hit the top of the list for the nation.

There are 12 galleries throughout the museum with interactive and educational exhibits honoring U.S. Olympians and Paralympians.

The museum showcases Olympic medals and torches throughout the years along with uniforms and gear. There are models of prosthetics athletes used as well as other equipment that helped them perform.

The interactive exhibits allow participants to test their skills in a variety of sports like archery and skiing.

The museum uses technologies to interact with athletes, like racing against an Olympian.

If you have time over the weekend, tickets can be found online for under $20.