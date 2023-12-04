DENVER (KDVR) — If you need a place to stay for a ski vacation, two Colorado ski hotels are ranked as some of the best in the country.

USAToday ranked the top 10 ski hotels in the U.S. by asking ski and snowboarding experts, as well as readers.

With Colorado being one of the best states in the country for skiing, more than one hotel in the state made the list.

Here are the top ski hotels in the country:

Viceroy Snowmass is a luxury resort near Aspen that averages around $325 to over a thousand dollars a night for two people.

The ski-in-ski-out hotel offers a year-round heated pool, spa and fine dining.

The price depends on the day of the week and the month, with prices getting more expensive throughout the winter.

Meanwhile, Manor Vail Lodge ranges from $271 a night to over a thousand dollars, depending on when you’re looking for a room.

The hotel comes with two outdoor heated pools, four hot tubs, a spa and on-site restaurants.

If you’re exhausted from a day of skiing or snowed in near Aspen or Vail, check out these Colorado hotels that ranked the best in the country.