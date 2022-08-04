EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The ParkSleepFly travel blog recently created a list of the most picturesque places in the United States and one of those places is right here in Colorado.

ParkSleepFly created the list based off of the most tagged Instagram posts. According to the list, Pikes Peak ranks number eight with 547,048 tags on Instagram.

The Grand Canyon ranks number one overall as being most picturesque and most tagged on Instagram, ParkSleepFly said. It has been tagged 4,133,265 times.

Here is the full list of places:

Grand Canyon (Getty Images)

Golden Gate Bridge (Getty Images)

Empire State Building (Getty Images)

Big Sur (Getty Images)

Top of the Rock (Getty Images)

Bryce Canyon (Getty Images)

The Griffith Observatory and Los Angeles city skyline at twilight (Getty Images)

Snow capped Pikes Peak soaring over the Garden of the Gods Park in Colorado Springs, Colorado in a colorful Autumn morning. The photo was taken at the Garden of the Gods Visitor Center (Getty Images)

Angels Landing (Getty Images)

Ferris wheel seen at sunset time at the National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland (Getty Images)

A new timed-entry reservation system launched for Pikes Peak back in May. It was started in order to decrease the amount of car traffic leading to the summit of Pikes Peak.

A new Summit Visitors Center opened at Pikes Peak in June.