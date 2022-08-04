EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The ParkSleepFly travel blog recently created a list of the most picturesque places in the United States and one of those places is right here in Colorado.
ParkSleepFly created the list based off of the most tagged Instagram posts. According to the list, Pikes Peak ranks number eight with 547,048 tags on Instagram.
The Grand Canyon ranks number one overall as being most picturesque and most tagged on Instagram, ParkSleepFly said. It has been tagged 4,133,265 times.
Here is the full list of places:
- Grand Canyon– 4,133,265 tags
- Golden Gate Bridge– 3,152,966 tags
- Empire State Building– 3,064,351 tags
- Big Sur– 1,465,891 tags
- Top of the Rock– 1,095,167 tags
- Bryce Canyon– 678,418 tags
- Griffith Observatory– 586,154 tags
- Pikes Peak– 547,048 tags
- Angels Landing– 294,744 tags
- National Harbor– 269,747
A new timed-entry reservation system launched for Pikes Peak back in May. It was started in order to decrease the amount of car traffic leading to the summit of Pikes Peak.
A new Summit Visitors Center opened at Pikes Peak in June.