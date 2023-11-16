DENVER (KDVR) — A recent study released the most expensive cities to heat homes in the winter. All of the major cities in Denver rank higher than most in the entire country.
HVAC Gnome ranked 500 of the biggest cities in the U.S. on which were most expensive to heat in the winter. It used 10 metrics, some including monthly electricity and gas bills, periods of extreme cold and the average size of homes.
Here’s how the top cities in Colorado ranked:
|Overall Rank (1=Most Expensive)
|City
|State
|Overall Score
|Energy Costs Rank (1=Highest Costs)
|Cost Inflators Rank (1=Most Inflators)
|Lack of Energy Efficiency Rank (1=Least Efficient)
|14
|Pueblo
|CO
|64.63
|136
|88
|18
|27
|Greeley
|CO
|61.57
|275
|67
|1
|48
|Colorado Springs
|CO
|58.63
|422
|60
|23
|57
|Aurora
|CO
|57.92
|443
|55
|26
|63
|Fort Collins
|CO
|57.41
|453
|45
|34
|72
|Loveland
|CO
|56.87
|456
|62
|30
|77
|Westminster
|CO
|56.67
|444
|86
|25
|78
|Boulder
|CO
|56.64
|459
|57
|33
|81
|Centennial
|CO
|56.43
|498
|19
|13
|86
|Lakewood
|CO
|56.26
|452
|82
|32
|91
|Thornton
|CO
|56.10
|467
|72
|13
|99
|Longmont
|CO
|55.67
|477
|68
|1
|117
|Arvada
|CO
|54.80
|486
|71
|27
|145
|Broomfield
|CO
|52.95
|488
|99
|28
|146
|Castle Rock
|CO
|52.85
|499
|87
|1
|151
|Denver
|CO
|52.43
|469
|63
|63
Pueblo is the most expensive city in Colorado, and one of the most expensive cities in the country, to heat during the winter.
Pueblo, Greeley and Colorado Springs all rank within the top 50 most expensive cities to heat in the U.S.
While none of the Colorado cities made the top 10 most expensive cities, all of them (excluding Denver by one ranking) were in the top 150 cities.
Even Denver is more expensive than the majority of homes in the country ranking at 151 out of 500 cities.
The top 10 most expensive cities in the country are located in Montana, Ohio, Missouri and Kansas.
While these Colorado cities don’t have the most expensive prices in the U.S. when it comes to heating homes in the winter, the state of Colorado is one of the most expensive in the country.