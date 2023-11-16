DENVER (KDVR) — A recent study released the most expensive cities to heat homes in the winter. All of the major cities in Denver rank higher than most in the entire country.

HVAC Gnome ranked 500 of the biggest cities in the U.S. on which were most expensive to heat in the winter. It used 10 metrics, some including monthly electricity and gas bills, periods of extreme cold and the average size of homes.

Here’s how the top cities in Colorado ranked:

Overall Rank (1=Most Expensive) City State Overall Score Energy Costs Rank (1=Highest Costs) Cost Inflators Rank (1=Most Inflators) Lack of Energy Efficiency Rank (1=Least Efficient) 14 Pueblo CO 64.63 136 88 18 27 Greeley CO 61.57 275 67 1 48 Colorado Springs CO 58.63 422 60 23 57 Aurora CO 57.92 443 55 26 63 Fort Collins CO 57.41 453 45 34 72 Loveland CO 56.87 456 62 30 77 Westminster CO 56.67 444 86 25 78 Boulder CO 56.64 459 57 33 81 Centennial CO 56.43 498 19 13 86 Lakewood CO 56.26 452 82 32 91 Thornton CO 56.10 467 72 13 99 Longmont CO 55.67 477 68 1 117 Arvada CO 54.80 486 71 27 145 Broomfield CO 52.95 488 99 28 146 Castle Rock CO 52.85 499 87 1 151 Denver CO 52.43 469 63 63 2023 most expensive cities to heat a home in the winter. Courtesy of HVAC Gnome.

Pueblo is the most expensive city in Colorado, and one of the most expensive cities in the country, to heat during the winter.

Pueblo, Greeley and Colorado Springs all rank within the top 50 most expensive cities to heat in the U.S.

While none of the Colorado cities made the top 10 most expensive cities, all of them (excluding Denver by one ranking) were in the top 150 cities.

Even Denver is more expensive than the majority of homes in the country ranking at 151 out of 500 cities.

The top 10 most expensive cities in the country are located in Montana, Ohio, Missouri and Kansas.

While these Colorado cities don’t have the most expensive prices in the U.S. when it comes to heating homes in the winter, the state of Colorado is one of the most expensive in the country.