DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos‘ first male cheerleader dates back to 1979. While he didn’t have quite the same experience as a cheerleader, he did have the fame — and the fashion.

On Nov. 12, 1979, the Broncos played the Patriots at the Mile High Stadium. The crowd cheered as the cheerleaders ran out onto the field. Looking closer, there was a new addition to the team.

In a live game with over 70,000 fans, Robin Williams ran out with the rest of the Broncos cheerleaders, all dressed in their bedazzled uniforms and knee-high cowboy boots.

Comedian Robin Williams dons a Broncos’ Pony Express cheerleader outfit and joins the girls in filming an episode for the television show “Mork & Mindy” at Denver’s Mile High Stadium, Nov. 12, 1979. (AP Photo)

Unfortunately, this wasn’t Williams’ start to a permanent stint as a Broncos cheerleader.

Williams was filming an episode for the television show “Mork & Mindy” that aired on Nov. 25 of the same year. The episode revolved around Nelson trying to further his political career by giving Mork (Williams) the opportunity to try out as a Denver Broncos cheerleader.

Technically, Williams was the first male cheerleader in the National Football League. While Williams wasn’t the first (actual) male cheerleader, it should be known, coincidence or not, that the Broncos beat the Patriots 45 to 10 that game.