DENVER (KDVR) — While Colorado gas prices aren’t falling as fast as the national average, there are some stations within driving distance of Denver that have prices dropping toward $4 per gallon.

According to data from Gasbuddy, the cheapest stations in the state are in northern Colorado, focused mainly around the I-25 corridor.

As of Friday, July 8, the QuikTrip on Highway 119 in Firestone has a reported price of $4.10 per gallon. The Murphy Express in Longmont on City Centre Road has a price point of $4.28 per gallon, and the King Soopers in Firestone is listed with gas at $4.34 per gallon.

The other stations that round out the top ten are focused in northern Colorado communities, including Longmont, Superior, Greeley, and Fort Lupton, with cheap gas at stations in Arvada, Thornton and Denver as well.

This comes at a time when gas prices are falling fast across the country, but Colorado is struggling to drop as fast due to constraints in supply.

Interested in finding the best dates and times to fuel up as prices are falling? Check out the conversation with Gasbuddy lead petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan on FOX31 NOW.