DENVER (KDVR) — Spring is just around the corner, and so is spring break.

Many students around the United States get a week off of school in the spring, and some choose to use that time to travel.

FOX31 looked into the prices of flights out of Denver between March 12 and 18.

Domestic destinations

Two of the most popular domestic spring break destinations are Miami, Florida, and South Padre Island, Texas.

Miami is the cheaper choice to fly to. At the minimum, it would cost $371 for a roundtrip on Frontier Airlines, but the flight there has a stop in Las Vegas.

That does not include access to overhead bins for carry-on luggage. For overhead bin access, the roundtrip price goes up to $547.

If you want to go to South Padre, however, there are no nonstop options. And because South Padre does not have an airport, you would also have to find a way to get there from the airport in Harlingen, Texas.

The cheapest flights there are $644 for a roundtrip. There are many options, however, and all of them are $644.

International destinations

For the international destinations, FOX31 chose to look at trips to Cancún, Mexico, and Nassau, Bahamas.

For a trip to Cancún, the absolute cheapest option is $525 for a roundtrip from Frontier. This doesn’t include any access to the overhead bins for luggage. If you want that, the price goes up to approximately $561 roundtrip.

For Nassau, the cheapest flight you can find is from JetBlue and is $942 roundtrip. That one includes a 5-and-a-half-hour layover, however.

Mountain travel

While many of the most popular destinations are tropical, some come to the mountains to ski or snowboard.

With Colorado’s abundant number of mountain resorts, there are many options to choose from. FOX31 looked at what it might cost to go to Aspen for the week.

For the convenience of not driving through the mountains, a roundtrip flight to Aspen would put you back $619 — at a minimum.

The cheaper choice is to drive there but given gas prices, that may still set you back a decent amount.

A drive to Aspen is around 200 miles from the Denver metro.

Gas was, on average, $3.981 per gallon in Colorado, as of Tuesday. However, that price could be higher or lower, depending on where you get it.

In Pitkin County, where Aspen is, gas was, on average, $5.355 per gallon, as of Tuesday.

What if you want to avoid the spring breakers?

While you could choose to stay inside and avoid all potential contact with any college students who have picked Denver as their place to adventure, that is not a very fun option.

FOX31 instead looked at how expensive it might be to escape the cold by going to Phoenix for the week.

For that, the cheapest roundtrip flight out would cost you $434 on Frontier.