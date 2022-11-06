JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Election Day is this coming Tuesday, so you must move quickly and drop it off for it to be counted on election night since the deadline to mail your ballot in has passed.

All ballots need to be in by Tuesday at 7 p.m. You can drop them off in any of the multiple 24/7 ballot drop boxes or you can vote in person on the day of.

Tap here to find the ballot drop location closest to you.

FOX31 has highlighted different aspects of election security in Jefferson County while getting the breakdown from officials.

Election Day 2022

State officials have conducted elections by mail, for nearly a decade, since 2013, and there is a system in place that you can use to track your ballot throughout the process.

The Ballot Trax website allows voters to see when their ballot is sent out, received, and then counted.

If you’re still not sure that your ballot has been received, you can also go to an in-person voter service and polling center.

Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder George Stern said many people ask: “couldn’t someone vote twice by mailing back their ballot and then coming to vote in person?”

Stern was asked about the safety measures in place to counter someone who tries to break the law by voting twice, once by mail and once in person. He said that when that person arrived at their voting center, they would be checked in, at which point the system would show that they’d already voted.

“That happens very innocently, sometimes, you know someone mails their ballot a week out and is worried it hasn’t arrived, [so they] come in person and say ‘I don’t know if you got my ballot. Can I vote?’ We look you up, we say ‘We did get your ballot,’ or ‘No, I’m sorry you can’t vote’ or ‘we haven’t yet go ahead and vote here,'” Stern explained. “When we get your mail ballot, we’re going to reject that because it’s the first vote in for that voter that counts.”

Our data desk ran the numbers, revealing the 2020 election was one of the most contentious elections in recent years, setting a record voter turnout in the process. Even in the 2018 midterm elections, voter turnout was especially high.

The upcoming 2022 midterm elections are not having the same impact on Colorado’s voters. Early voting turnout numbers are less than they have been in the last two elections. Only about 20% of the eligible registered voters in the state have turned in their ballots at this point.

How do they know the correct people are voting on the ballot?

That’s where the signature line comes in, there is a ballot sorting machine that takes a picture of your signature, and a team of bi-partisan election judges, all of whom have been trained by FBI handwriting experts, verify that signature with the voter record.

“We hear this all the time because people will say, you know, decades ago, they’d actually check my credit card signature when I’m signing at the grocery store, they don’t check that anymore. They’re not making sure the signature is matched and the bank isn’t even checking my checks anymore, you guys must not be checking the balance which couldn’t be further from the truth,” Stern said.

“Signatures are the key to making sure the voter who is voting that ballot is who they say they are. We check every single signature. we had 380,000 voters in Jefferson County in 2020. We checked 380,000 signatures,” he concluded.

What happens if your signature gets rejected?

Stern said you’ll get a letter in the mail but if you’ve also provided your email address you will get an email as well.

If you can prove they are who they say they are, the vote can still count. However, to do so, you’ll need to send a new signature and a copy of the voter’s ID for it to be counted.

Voters have up until eight days after the election to correct their ballot signature.

In Colorado you can register to vote and cast your ballot on the same day up to 7 p.m. on Election Day, that’s where those in-person voting centers help. George Stern said only 5% of voters in Jefferson County vote in person.