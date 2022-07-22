DENVER (KDVR) — The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, July 22 is estimated at $660 million, an amount of money that would change nearly every Coloradan’s life substantially.

This is currently the third largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, and if no one hits it, the total is expected to grow even more before the next drawing on Tuesday, July 26.

The only two larger jackpots were $1.537 billion, which was won in South Carolina in 2018, and $1.05 billion, which was won in Michigan in 2021.

While a winner Friday who takes the cash payout would only receive about $388 million, that’s just less fun to dream about – so we’re going big and using the total jackpot of $660 million to put together a list of things you could buy if you won.

An entire Old West town (many times over)

Cost: $4.7 million, location: Saguache

We’ve featured this unique location on KDVR.com a few times since it was first listed for sale on Oct. 16, 2021. It was bought by two brothers in 2005 for $730,033 and they spent $10.8 million developing the property into a modern Old West town.

In addition to a general store, it also has a chapel, a mini golf course, a shooting range and, of course, a saloon.

1,000 homes in the Denver metro area

Cost: $600K each, location: Metro Denver

We know real estate is expensive, and recent analyses by Data Desk seem to indicate it isn’t going to get cheaper any time soon despite the housing market’s cooling trend.

The average price of a home in the Denver metro area sits around $600,000, which means you could buy homes for everyone you know and then have plenty of money left over.

Every ticket to an Avalanche Stanley Cup final game

Cost: Approx. $46 million, location: Ball Arena

We know the Avalanche have already lifted the Stanley Cup, and its journey around the world with players is well underway, but wouldn’t it be nice to plan for the future? The team has a good core of young players, despite losing a few veterans in free agency.

The average ticket price for a game at Ball Arena during the final was $2,325. With 20,000 seats total, that means you could buy the place out for less than 10% of your total jackpot winnings. We’ve got a few Avs fans here at FOX31 who would gladly attend with you for suggesting this possibility to you.

The most expensive home in Colorado

Cost: $48 million (down from $55M in June), location: Aspen

Who could say no to 21 acres of land in Aspen? The Merry Go Ranch features an eight-bedroom main house, a separate two-bedroom house, an eight-stall barn and a 13,000-foot gym.

We first reported on this house in June when it was listed for $55 million, but Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty now lists it at only $48.5 million. Back in June, there were nine states that had more expensive homes for sale.

An entire ski resort (and two other mountains)

Cost: $125 million, location: Pennsylvania

OK, this one may be cheating a little bit since it’s not actually in Colorado, but this past winter Vail Resorts bought Seven Springs Mountain Resort in western Pennsylvania to expand its portfolio. Two other ski areas, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain were also part of the deal.

According to our sister station, WKBN in Youngstown, Ohio, the resort will be added to the Epic Pass for the upcoming ski season.

The world’s most expensive car

Cost: $143 million, location: unknown

According to Barron’s, a financial and investment newspaper published by Dow Jones and Company, a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé was sold to a private collector at auction for $143 million just two months ago. The paper said this is the most expensive car sale of all time and one of the top 10 most expensive collectible items ever.

This car was one of two prototypes built by Mercedes-Benz and stayed in the company’s possession until the sale. A release from the luxury automaker reported by Barron’s said the money from the sale would be used to fund scholarships.

Any of the most expensive paintings ever sold

Cost: up to $475 million, location: various

Art is an investment, right? At the very least, if you purchase any of the most expensive paintings you’ll have a great conversation piece.

A post from Art In Context this May said the most expensive painting ever sold was the Salvator Mundi, which was painted by Leonardo da Vinci in 1500. The sale happened in 2016 and the painting was bought by a Saudi Arabian prince. Paintings by Paul Gauguin, Jackson Pollock, Rembrandt and Picasso are among the 20 most expensive ever sold – each for more than $150 million.