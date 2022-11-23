DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport is expected to be packed with holiday travelers on Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving.

Airport officials said the Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot is already at capacity, and the Mt. Elbert Shuttle Lot is open to help with overflow parking.

Other transportation to the airport

There is a variety of parking options that you can use to get to and from DIA if you don’t want to try and park.

Security at DIA

When parking, the Denver Police Department urges people to park in a well-lit spot, make sure your car is locked, and remove valuables. DPD patrols the parking lots at DIA.

In the first five months of 2022, 150 vehicles were stolen from the airport, according to police. Authorities say that number is significantly up from the annual average of 2021, 2020 and 2019: about 47 vehicles were stolen on average.

AAA predicts that 54.6 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home in the U.S. this week, a 1.5% bump over Thanksgiving last year and only 2% less than in 2019.