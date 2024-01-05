DENVER (KDVR) — This weekend is filled with Harry Potter movies and cattle shows in Denver. Even with some snowflakes falling across Colorado, this weekend is still jam-packed with activities.

Things to do in Denver this weekend

This weekend is the opening weekend for the stock show, which is an annual event over 100 years old. The National Western Stock Show is Colorado’s largest western trade show. It brings in people from all over the country. Check the website’s calendar for a full list of events. There are 10 to 20 events every day.

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” will be playing on the big screen, except instead of the background music projecting from the speakers, it’s coming from a live symphony. The Colorado Symphony performs John Williams’ score with songs ranging from “Dueling the Basilisk” to “Polyjuice Potion.”

Evergreen Lake opened up for the season on New Year’s Eve. It’s Colorado’s largest Zamboni-groomed lake, but you won’t see the Zamboni until it gets a little cooler. Right now, the ice on the lake is about 12 inches deep. For the Zamboni, it needs to be 16 inches deep. Still, you can enjoy pond hockey and ice skating this weekend.

First Friday’s (Jan. 5)

Since it’s the first Friday of January, there are many “First Friday” events taking place around Denver. Usually, there are local vendors where you can shop, eat and check out art. Here are a few of them:

This event takes place on the first Friday of the month, except it’s a little bit different than a pop-up market. The live pro wrestling match starts at 9 p.m. at Bierhalle where you can watch “high-flying aerial maneuvers to bone-crushing submission,” according to the website.

The Denver Nuggets play on Thursday and Friday, then the team is back on the court on Sunday. The Nuggets are away on Thursday. On Friday, the team is home against Orlando Magic. On Sunday, the team is still at Ball Arena playing the Detroit Pistons.

On Saturday at 2 p.m., the Avs are taking on the Panthers. The 24-11 Avs are currently in first place for the Western Conference while the 23-12 Panthers are in second place for the Eastern Conference.

If you have to choose one event this weekend, check out Denver’s annual stock show. There are plenty of activities for kids, families and adults. However, if you miss it, don’t worry, it will be open until Jan. 21.