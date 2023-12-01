DENVER (KDVR) — Dec. 1 is here, and the countdown to the holidays is on. This weekend, holiday markets, pop-up Christmas bars and all things related to the winter season are taking place in Denver.

Here are a few ideas for what to do with your weekend.

Things to do in Denver this weekend

First Fridays – Dec. 1

Friday marks Dec. 1, meaning there are plenty of First Friday events around Denver. Make a night of it and walk through First Friday in RiNo and First Fridays on Tennyson. There are also First Fridays like Denver’s Art District on Santa Fe, Holiday Mercardo, Five Points Jazz Hop and Art Walk in 40 West Arts.

The two-day celebration includes Christmas caroling, ice sculptures, silent holiday movie showings and more. If you want to take a wreath-making class or participate in other arts and crafts, stop by Winterfest.

This weekend at Ball Arena, “Frozen” and “Encanto” will be performed on ice. Expect singing, dancing and the beloved character Olaf from “Frozen.”

Sleigh Bar Drag Show – Dec. 1

The performance takes place at Sleigh Bar at Milepost Zero. This immersive pop-up bar has themed events like holiday movie-themed trivia and Sleigh Days festive drag performances. Try drinks like “Naughty or Ice” or “Hot Co-Ho-Ho.”

Naughty or Nice? – Opens Dec. 2

This immersive experience opens on Saturday and goes through Dec. 23. You can choose your experience: Naughty or nice. Enjoy the performance while sipping on seasonal drinks.

Rudolph Ramble 5K – Dec. 3

Rudolph has run away. Save Christmas by joining the Rudolph Search and Rescue Team and help Santa find the most important reindeer. Your participation will guarantee you a spot on the nice list, as well as a pair of Rudolph-themed running socks.

La Bouche Wine Bar is hosting a small sip-and-shop with four French small businesses. Shop at the local, female-owned pop-ups and find gifts for the holiday season.

With pop-up holiday bars opening and Christmas markets already underway, look through this list for seasonal shopping and events around the city.