DENVER (KDVR) — Many people living in Colorado have family and friends that live in Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm.

The National Hurricane Center said it is anticipating “life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, and flooding” in Florida.

Here are things Coloradoans should know:

All flights to Fort Myers, Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville are canceled Wednesday to and from Denver International Airport. You can always check your flight status here.

The NHC says Category 4 hurricanes can cause “catastrophic damage” to well-built homes, particularly roof structures and/or some exterior walls. Trees can be snapped and uprooted and power poles will be downed. Power outages can last weeks, possibly months.

Here is where you can get updated key messages for Hurricane Ian from the NHC– the updates will include things like what areas are being impacted and where the winds are strongest

Here are some of the major cities at risk for tornadoes, according to NHC: Orlando, Daytona Beach, Melbourne, West Palm Beach

The Red Cross said they have moved hundreds of trained volunteers from across the country and tens of thousands of relief supplies to Florida in preparation for Ian and is opening dozens of shelters to make sure people have a safe place to ride out the storm.

Here is a look at the current path of Hurricane Ian, according to the National Weather Service:

Ways to help

If you are looking for ways to help with Hurricane Ian, here are some options:

The Red Cross: People wanting to help others specifically impacted by Hurricane Ian are asked to write “Hurricane Ian” in the memo line of a check and mail it to a local Red Cross chapter with a completed donation form to the address on the form or to their local Red Cross chapter.

The Salvation Army: Officials say the best way to help the Salvation Army is by making a financial contribution by calling 1-800-725-2769 or by following this link.

Florida Disaster Fund: The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster.

Save the Children: For Hurricane Ian, Save the Children said it plans to deliver “child-focused” items to those who need them in Florida, and is also coordinating with national, state and education partners.

Live cameras of Florida

If you would like to see what conditions are currently like in parts of Florida, here are some places you can do that:

We will continue to update this story with important information throughout the storm.