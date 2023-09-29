DENVER (KDVR) — Police are investigating the attempted theft of an ATM in Jefferson County after multiple witnesses said they heard an explosion.

Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of West Bowles Avenue and West Coal Mine Avenue on reports of an attempted ATM theft in the parking lot of a Walmart.

According to deputies, multiple people called the sheriff’s office and said they heard an explosion. Deputies believe an explosive device was used to try and gain access to the ATM.

However, it appears the suspect or suspects were unsuccessful as deputies said nothing appeared to have been taken from the ATM. No injuries were reported.

Deputies said the suspect vehicle was described as a red Honda CRV with a covered rear license plate. The car was seen fleeing the scene and heading east on Bowles.

West Coal Mine Avenue is closed in front of the Walmart while deputies continue their investigation.

This is a developing story, FOX31 has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.