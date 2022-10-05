LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Thieves are targeting precious copper wire in RTD tracks, according to the agency.

The most recent theft happened Wednesday morning, forcing RTD to temporarily shut down the W Line between Lakewood and Golden and send buses to shuttle riders instead.

Santino Fernandez said he relies on the light rail to get to work.

“Every day,” Fernandez said. “It’s a vital, essential need for Lakewood.”

He said continued delays could cost him his job. “I wouldn’t be able to make it to work on time,” he said.

RTD said wire thefts have happened 17 times in the past two months, costing thousands of dollars in repairs. An RTD spokesperson said trespassers are stealing wiring in the tracks, which impacts the rail system’s power supply.

That spokesperson said there’s a huge risk of serious injury or death when individuals trespass within the right of way of rail lines.

RTD is asking anyone with information to contact their local police agency.

