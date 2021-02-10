Thieves steal woman’s license plate, rack up toll charges on E-470

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Lakewood woman says her license plate was stolen and the thieves put the stolen plate on another car and racked up toll-road charges.

Alisha, who doesn’t want her last name made public, says the plate was recovered 24 hours later in Golden.

“They had put it on the same make and model, another black Audi,” she says.

About a month later, she received a bill from E-470 Public Highway Authority.

Over a period of months, via email, Alisha says she tried to notify the toll road, but to no avail. The Army veteran and paramedic says over time, her fees and fines climbed from $30 to more than $150.

An E-470 spokesperson says motorists in a similar situation should call the Customer Service Center with a valid police report. That spokesperson adds: possessing a valid police report should get you your money back.

Alisha, who did file a police report, plans to do just that on Thursday morning.

“I don’t think they (thieves) care how they hurt the people that they’re doing that to,” she says.