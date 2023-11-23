DENVER (KDVR) — A Thornton man is thankful to be alive this Thanksgiving after he tried to follow the thieves who stole his truck and ended up getting shot at.

In the Pine Lakes Ranch mobile home park in Thornton, a victim, who wants to conceal his identity for his safety, is shocked at how quickly thieves can change everything.

“It all happened within seconds, I’m devastated,” the victim said, adding “For it to happen in broad daylight around 4:00 the afternoon when there’s plenty of kids, our families here, a lot of families.”

The victim tells FOX31 that moments after heading inside for a family gathering last Saturday, two young thieves, spotted on a neighbor’s surveillance cameras, walked around the mobile home park and the area. Footage then shows them taking off with the victim’s truck.

“That’s the truck I use for work, to get around, to get around with my daughters, with my family,” said the victim.

The victim noticed almost right away what happened. The victim, a neighbor and a relative got in cars to try to track down the truck and the thieves inside.

“Less than two or three minutes down the street, at 100th and McKay, the neighbor ended up having to stop because they shot at him twice,” said the victim.

The thieves not only shot at the neighbor trying to stop them, but the victim too after he followed them to a dead end in Commerce City by a high school.

“The passenger, that’s when he pulled out his gun, and shot three times,” the victim said. “One of those hit the tire. After that, they sped off.”

Police responded to the call and then tried to track down the suspects.

“There were definitely about 10 police cruisers after them,” the victim said. “They reached back out to the police officers who were with me at the time, letting him know that they were going to call off the pursuit because they were going to speeds up to, like over 100 miles per hour.”

Adams County Sheriff’s officials shared the following information about the pursuit with FOX31:

“There was a chase by the victim, their family, and us for a short time but it was discontinued due to the reckless driving of the suspect. The vehicle was later recovered in Aurora and evidence was collected to be processed. The initial steal occurred in the city of Thornton so our detectives have forwarded the case to them to take over.”

This victim is hoping the community can see the surveillance images of the suspects and help catch them before they strike again.

“They could have easily killed me,” the victim said. “It’s something that they have to pay for, for what they did.”

The victim’s family is offering a reward for information to help catch the suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call Thornton Police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.