LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — In the span of a month, a Lakewood food pantry has had a truck stolen and its trailer vandalized.

Joy’s Kitchen, a food recovery and distribution organization that feeds the underserved, said the incidents have happened within the last 30 days.

“We are frustrated,” founder Kathy Stanley said. “This keeps happening over and over!”

Stanley said a Chevrolet Silverado truck was taken from their parking lot on South Wadsworth Boulevard. That truck was eventually recovered, taken to a local mechanic and then stolen from that location. A separate truck also had its catalytic converter cut out.

Since then, the nonprofit has raised close to $15,000 for another truck, but because of low supply, cannot find one.

Stanley said she has filed a report with the Lakewood Police Department.

Despite the thefts, Stanley has nothing but love for the thieves.

“I’d invite them to come and join the community, even the community they stole from,” Stanley said. “It’s just not worth it.”