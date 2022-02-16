Thieves steal thousands in material from Louisville roofing company

Three men were seen stealing roofing material from a Louisville company on 2/11/2022. Courtesy: Louisville Police Department 2/16/2022.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Louisville police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in stealing around $15,000 worth of material from a Louisville roofing company.

On Feb. 11 of this year, three male suspects were reported stealing tools and building materials from Arapahoe Roofing Company. The suspects were seen driving a white van.

Anyone with information on this case are asked to contact Louisville Police Department at (303) 441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at www.nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).