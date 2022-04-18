JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Three suspects were caught on video stealing thousands of dollars worth of wiring at a Morrison Home Depot last week.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said three people stole $3,700 of wiring from Home Depot at 4277 S. Eldridge St. at 1:15 p.m. on April 14.

Jeffco Home Depot wiring thief suspect (Photo courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Jeffco Home Depot wiring thief suspect (Photo courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Jeffco Home Depot wiring thief suspect (Photo courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Jeffco Home Depot wiring thief suspects’ truck (Photo courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sheriff’s Office said they left in a green Toyota Tacoma, and are suspected of other thefts.

If you have any information on the suspects or any thefts, call the tipline at 303-271-5612 or @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867.