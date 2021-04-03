Thieves steal hockey gear from Westminster teen battling Leukemia

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Thieves broke into a car in Westminster stealing from a teen who is already in the battle for his life.

Jake Hutyra met FOX31’s Nicole Fierro outside of his second home Saturday — the hockey rink.

“He’s been playing since he was five, so he’s been playing with these same kids since kindergarten,” Hutyra’s mother Leah said.

The rink is where Hutyra made his best friends, won peewee championships, where he found his outlet up until December of 2017 when he was diagnosed with leukemia.

“I found out because I actually broke my back and it was in my spine, in my stem cells in my bone marrow,” Hutyra said.

Leukemia took him out of school and his oasis at the hockey rink as he fought through hospital stays and chemo infusions.

“We just added it up yesterday — 187 chemo infusions so far, 60 overnight stays in the hospital, 120 IV pokes, it’s been a really long road I didn’t know he would go back into hockey,” Leah said.

Then two months ago, Hutyra shocked many, finding the strength to get back in the rink. They got him all new gear only to have it ripped away from him by thieves on March 23.

The Hutyra’s say thieves broke into Jake’s car parked on Circle Drive around 3:45 a.m. They took a bag filled with all of his hockey gear; helmet down to skates.

“It’s almost like somebody took a piece of me,” Hutyra said.

“It’s just enraging we just worked really hard to replace that gear with him being off so long,” Leah said.

The Hutrya’s tell FOX31 they have not filed a police report yet but plan to.

Family and friends created this GoFundMe page for Jake.