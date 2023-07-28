BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A comic shop is looking to bounce back after two thieves made away with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in an overnight break-in.

Wayne Winsett, the owner of Time Warp Comics in Boulder, said surveillance video captured the first thief shatter the front door with a hammer at about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, steal $13,000 worth of comics locked up in a glass counter and take off in a white vehicle.

Then, Winsett said a second man, unrelated, saw the broken door and walked right in, making out with more than $250 in cash.

“It’s a huge hit. That’s a lot of money. Thirteen-thousand dollars may not seem like a lot of money to people, but we’re a small mom-and-pop shop and it hurts,” Winsett said. “It hurts us all. Everyone who works here is affected by this.”

Winsett said the first thief seemed to know exactly where to look and what to grab.

“The first guy had definitely cased the store beforehand and knew exactly where the valuable comics were,” Winsett said. “We have a really good alarm system that’s very loud and bright, so I’m pretty surprised that they got in and out that quick without getting caught, but they definitely knew what they were doing.”

Now in need of their own superhero, Winsett said they’re looking on the bright side.

“We’ll bounce back. We always do. You have no choice. You can’t let something like this put you out of business,” Winsett said. “It could have been worse, that’s how I have to look at it.”

No arrests have been made at this time. Boulder Police said detectives are in the early stages of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call nonemergency dispatch at 303-442-3333.