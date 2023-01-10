BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are searching for two burglary suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of food and beer from a Boulder Backcountry Pizza and Tap House.

Police said a male and female broke into two outdoor freezers at the restaurant located at 2319 Arapahoe Ave around midnight on Jan. 7. Surveillance video in the player above shows the pair making multiple trips taking items that added up to approximately $10,000.

The restaurant’s owner said the thieves stole:

frozen and raw meat (turkey, beef, pork, chicken, deli meats)

dozens of eggs

milk

various kinds of cheese

14 5-gallon kegs of Backcountry’s own brewed beer, some of which had been aged 10 years

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Detective R. Montano-Banda at 303-441-1906 reference case 23-00216.