LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are investigating an alleged burglary at a gas station where thieves attempted to steal an ATM.

According to the Littleton Police Department, a smash-and-grab occurred at an Exxon gas station Friday morning.

According to LPD, the smash-and-grab occurred at the Exxon at 6556 South Broadway. The gas station is east of Milliken Park in Littleton.

LPD said the suspects attempted to steal the ATM at the gas station but were unsuccessful. The thieves are still on the loose as police confirmed they do not have any suspects in custody.

The scene at the gas station has cleared, and there is no threat to the public, according to LPD.

FOX31 is working to obtain suspect information.