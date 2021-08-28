Thieves have stolen $35K worth of bicycles in Basalt

BASALT, Colo. (KDVR) – Police in Basalt say around $35,000 worth of bikes have been stolen within the city limits since June of this year.
Police said the most recent thefts have occurred in the Willits area. Officials released photos (below) of several of the bikes that were stolen.
If you have any information about a suspect(s) or this crime, you are asked to please call the Basalt Police Department at 970-927-4316, or if you would like to remain anonymous you can call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS.
You also can submit your tip online or send a mobile tip using the free “P3 Tips” mobile app. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a cash reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.