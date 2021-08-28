Thieves have stolen $35K worth of bicycles in Basalt

Police in Basalt say bike thieves have stolen around $35,000 worth of bikes within the city limits since June of this year. (Photo credit: Basalt Police Department)

BASALT, Colo. (KDVR) – Police in Basalt say around $35,000 worth of bikes have been stolen within the city limits since June of this year.

Police said the most recent thefts have occurred in the Willits area. Officials released photos (below) of several of the bikes that were stolen.

Credit: Basalt Police Department

Credit: Basalt Police Department

Credit: Basalt Police Department

Credit: Basalt Police Department

Credit: Basalt Police Department

Credit: Basalt Police Department

If you have any information about a suspect(s) or this crime, you are asked to please call the Basalt Police Department at 970-927-4316, or if you would like to remain anonymous you can call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS.

You also can submit your tip online or send a mobile tip using the free “P3 Tips” mobile app. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a cash reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.