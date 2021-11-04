Thieves grab dummy machine gun from Marine Corps veteran’s jeep

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — A Marine Corps veteran is the victim of theft as he prepares his World War II military jeep to honor other veterans for Veterans Day weekend.

Bob Marshall loves his country. He served it for 28 years in the United States Marine Corps.

He recently bought an authentic World War II military jeep to honor those who served as well.

“I plan on taking it to parades, Memorial Day, Veterans Day, Fourth of July,” said Marshall.

Thieves had other plans. They stole the .50 caliber machine gun that was on the jeep. The machine gun was a non-firing dummy, but the bad guys probably thought it was real.

The dummy machine gun was mounted on the 1945 jeep and was at a 4×4 specialty shop in Parker when it was stolen.

“I had it at the mechanics shop, and it was over there for about two weeks, they were supposed to take it in every night,” said Marshall.

A felony theft report was filed with the Parker Police Department.

“They asked if I wanted to press charges and I was a little surprised by that I was like, ‘Yeah, I’d like to find who did it.’”

Like with any crime, somebody knows something. And that’s where you can help. Maybe some kids in the neighborhood, maybe it is advertised online or maybe at a garage sale. A .50 caliber machine gun is not something you can easily hide.

If you know anything, call the Parker Police Department and let FOX31 know, too, so we can help this veteran say thank you to those who served.