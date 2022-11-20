DENVER (KDVR) – Video captured by a Cherry Creek resident shows thieves getting into the car and then callously taking what they please.

The owner of the car said this has become a sad routine for him and his family. Working on his car has always been a pastime for Juergen Waldvogel.

“This is the third time that we’ve experienced this in the last year, maybe two,” Waldvogel said.

Unfortunately for him, he’s now dealing with thefts from those cars. His Cherry Creek home, near First Avenue and Steele Street, was the target of thieves.

“The fact that we’ve been experiencing this constantly (in) our neighborhood is just getting really ridiculous,” Waldvogel said.

He’s not alone according to stats from Denver Police Department. Between the start of the month and now, there have been reports of five thefts from cars in this neighborhood.

That figure is exactly on par with this exact time, last year.

“It was very targeted, there were already, they were looking for something specific,” Waldvogel said.

In the video, you can see multiple thieves helping themselves to his front seat, even things in his trunk.

He said he may consider renting out his Cherry Creek home and moving elsewhere.

“The fact that this is Cherry Creek, people think it’s a quiet neighborhood and a safe neighborhood but unfortunately there is a lot of money here so it is a target,” Waldvogel said.

He’s filed a police report but said he’s afraid his case will be another stat.

“It’s just another one for the books,” Waldvogel said.

If you recognize the vehicle or anyone in the video you’re asked to call Denver Police, immediately.