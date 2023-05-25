DENVER (KDVR) — Thieves were caught on surveillance camera as they broke into mailboxes at a Denver condominium complex.

“It’s harder to catch people at 4 o’clock in the morning when they’re only here for 5 minutes,” said resident Eric Crowley, who had items stolen from his mailbox at the Woodside Village condos.

Residents tell the Problem Solvers the property has become a common target of mailbox raiders.

“This has happened four or five times just in the last couple of months,” Crowley said.

Surveillance video obtained by FOX31 shows two men enter the mailbox area just after 4:18 a.m. on Thursday, May 25. They quickly move row to row, breaking open each mailbox and removing the items they find.

“It’s sad, it’s sad. That’s all I can really say,” said Tashana Pendergrass, who has had mail stolen.

Mail theft rises during the summer

Reports from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service show mail theft is higher during the summer months. Thieves are usually after personal information that can be used to commit identity theft.

“If you’re waiting for a credit card or important piece of mail, just trying to replace that information takes so long to do,” Pendergrass said.

Thieves are also looking for checks and money orders.

Crowley told the Problem Solvers he got a scare while waiting for his tax refund.

“The box was popped open and it was empty,” said Crowley, who was relieved when the check arrived at a later date.

Residents at the complex tell FOX31 their efforts to ward off the thieves have not been successful.

“The mailman even replaced my lock at one point and I thought it was a stronger lock, but it’s now broken into,” Crowley said.

Police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigate mailbox break-ins. Anyone with information on this case should contact the Denver Police Department.

How to keep your mail safe from thieves

To keep your information safe, put a hold on your mail when you go on vacation, check your mailbox regularly and report missing bills or credit cards immediately.

Penalties for mail theft can be up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.