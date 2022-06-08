MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people have been arrested for a string of car break-ins at local trailheads.

On June 2, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office assisted Monument Rangers near the Colorado National Monument with a traffic stop.

The officers pulled over two men who were identified as 28-year-old Armando Roman Vasquez of New York and 30-year-old Piero Boris Moras Sanchez of New York.

During the traffic stop, deputies recovered stolen property from recent car break-ins. Investigators determined the pair was responsible for breaking into locked cars and disabling alarm systems at multiple trailheads.

The men broke into cars at the Independence Monument Trailhead, Liberty Cap Trailhead, Coke Ovens Overlook, and Chipeta Golf Course.

The two men were also linked to surveillance footage of the duo using stolen credit cards from other recent thefts.

Charges

Roman Vasquez and Moras Sanchez were arrested on the following charges related to their string of thefts:

Two counts of theft from a motor vehicle

Two counts of first-degree criminal trespass of auto

Two counts of second-degree criminal trespass of a motor vehicle

Fraud ID theft possesses info without permission

Two counts of fraud ID theft with intent to defraud

Two counts of fraud ID theft uses info to obtain

Two counts of theft of $750 – $2000

Two counts of theft of $300 – $750

Theft of $1000-$2000 from motor vehicle

Theft $2000 – $5000

Criminal mischief – Less than $300

Criminal mischief

Unauthorized use of financial transaction device

ID Theft – possession with intent to use

Criminal attempt

Moras Sanchez was also arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Alabama for similar crimes.

Tips to keep your car safe at trailheads (Photo: Mesa County Sheriff’s Office)

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to leave valuables at home before hitting the trails. Trailheads have seen a spike in thieves targeting cars while hikers are out enjoying the summer weather. The thieves will go as far as breaking windows and disabling alarm systems to steal valuables.