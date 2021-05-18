Thief swipes bear carved by 7-year-old girl from porch of family’s home

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A father and daughter in Aurora are in disbelief after someone swiped their hard work from the family’s front porch.

Seven-year-old Lillian Newbury and her father, Jevon, have spent the past five months teaching themselves how to carve a wooden bear.

Their masterpiece was almost complete when someone stole it Monday night.

“It was something to keep her busy with a lot of stuff closed with everything going on with COVID and not being able to be in school,” Jevon said.

The Newburys had planned to give the bear to Lillian’s 75-year-old grandfather as a birthday gift. The grandfather, Dennis Newbury, recently suffered a heart attack.

“When you have something like that, that you get to do together, that’s not stuck in front of a TV or video game, I think that’s important for kids,” explained Jevon.

Both Jevon and Lillian are deflated that someone would steal their creation.

“I was heartbroken. I was really sad. I couldn’t tell you how many hours were in it, but it was a lot,” said Jevon.

“It’s wrong. I’m just like really mad,” added Lillian.

However, Lillian is now fixated on the words of her grandfather, hoping to move on and start over with a new carving.

“Every day is a good day. Some days are better than others,” said Lillian, reciting her grandfather’s words.

Jevon is also hopeful the bear is returned, knowing how much time his daughter has spent making it a gift to remember.

“Time is the most valuable thing you can give to somebody, because when you give your time to anything you’re giving a piece of your life away because you can never get it back,” he said.