Thief steals ghost bike that honored 12-year-old killed in crash

KEN CARYL, Colo. (KDVR) — The Stephenson family is still grieving the loss of their 12-year-old son Sean, who was hit and killed while riding his bike in May.

Months after his death, a memorial “ghost bike” set up to honor Sean’s life was targeted by a thief.

Ghost bikes are usually painted white and are placed to memorialize the location where a cyclist died in a crash.

Colorado State Patrol said Sean Stephenson was hit at the intersection of Ken Caryl and Chatfield Avenues by someone in a 2011 Nissan Xterra SUV.

CSP said Stephenson was bicycling north when the driver, who had a green light, was heading eastbound and struck him.

People who work across the street from Stephenson’s memorial were able to take a picture of the man they said stole the bike.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, that person was located and issued a misdemeanor summons for theft.

Another smaller bike has now taken its place, but the Stephenson family is heartbroken someone would have taken the bike in the first place.