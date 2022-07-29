DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver Daycare hopes to bring back a popular theme after some water-recreation items were stolen.

Educators at Children’s Haven on South Sheridan Boulevard said that early Thursday morning, a man entered a side yard and took a slip-and-slide and splash pad. Surveillance video shows a suspect carrying the items out of a gated area.

“It’s sad to know that people like that would take stuff from the kids,” parent Jasmine Lopez said.

Acting on a tip, a daycare director spotted the goods on Thursday afternoon in a nearby church parking lot and retrieved them. The suspect remains at large.

With the items located, the daycare can once again host its weekly “Splash Day,” a welcome sign for everybody.

“All that makes them go crazy,” Lopez said. “And have fun, and we have the best time here!”

A daycare spokesperson said Denver Police were notified.