LOVELAND, Colo. — Police in Loveland are hoping the public can help identify a burglar caught on camera using a rock to smash through a coffee shop.

According to the Loveland Police Department, the alleged crime happened around 2 a.m. Monday at Dutch Bros Coffee near West 43rd Street and North Garfield Avenue.

“When officers arrived on scene they saw that there was shattered glass all over the outside of one of the doors,” officer Hannah Gleditsch said.

Gleditsch says the business has high-quality security cameras that captured detailed images of the suspected burglar. The person appears to be a male wearing a blue hoodie, black pants, black Converse shoes and a black backpack.

“Even though this person did have gloves on, they did have a mask on, they were doing their best to kind of stay under the radar with who their identity was, but it’s still very helpful they have clear imaging,” she said.

Video shows thief smash rock through building

In the video, the burglar can be seen using a rock to smash through the building to gain entrance. Police say the person stole the coffee shop’s safe.

“It’s just sad. It’s sad when this happens to any business in our community, especially a small stand like this where there’s just young kids working there,” Gleditsch said.

Now, investigators are hoping the detailed images can help identify the thief.

“We’re really relying heavily on the community to help make Loveland a safer place, and anybody who’s willing to give us information on who these people are, it’s super beneficial to us,” Gleditsch said.

According to Gleditsch, investigators are working to determine if recent, similar break-ins at coffee shops in Jefferson County could be connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Tilley at the Loveland Police Department.