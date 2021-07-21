‘They took a ewe-turn’; Goats on the loose in Superior

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said it had a busy night on Tuesday after goats got loose.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the goats were supposed to be in the open space but were found roaming the streets of Superior.

“We are not kid-ding, sometimes you don’t know what you might end up doing while on duty. It was a busy night herding these escapee goats in Superior. They were supposed to be munching on open space thistle, but took a ewe-turn and roamed the streets instead. We asked them why they were there, one responded, “I have no idea how I goat here,” shared the sheriff’s office.

It is unclear where the goats came from.

