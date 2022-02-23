LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Lakewood father tells FOX31 thieves were so bold as to repair his car as it sat on blocks so they could drive it away.

Scott Richardson said he used his car to work for a rideshare company as a way to supplement his information technology job.

He was repairing the brakes on his silver 2013 Hyundai Sonata on the fifth floor of his Belmar-area parking garage, then took a break. When he returned the next morning the car was gone.

“My car actually had no calipers on it so they had to have put the wheels back on it and brakes, kind of back on it to drive it, so yeah, they fixed my car to steal it, which is crazy,” he said.

The Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority Report shows auto theft has reached an all-time high in Colorado, with an increase of more than 80% in 2019.

The Chevrolet Silverado, Kia Optima and Ford F-250 truck top the list of cars stolen most often in the metro area in 2021.

Lex Dillon, general manager of Quality Auto Sound in Denver, said he is meeting increased demand for upgrades to older security systems.

“I get a lot of phone calls lately, catalytic converters have been stolen off vehicles,” he said.

Dillon added that new technology offers an option for all drivers to install security features usually only found in new vehicles. The system alerts drivers to auto theft through an app on their cell phones.

“If someone jumps in your car and it’s started without the key being present, the start and kill engages, they hit the brake the car goes dead,” Dillon said. He adds that a basic security system starts at $230.

Richardson said he hopes would-be thieves will consider the impact of car theft before robbing other drivers.

“Shame on you. I mean think for a second, it’s not just that $600 catalytic converter you’re stealing, you’re impacting people’s families,” he said.

The Lakewood Police Department told the Problem Solvers anyone buying a car should run a check on the vehicle identification number (VIN) to make sure the car isn’t stolen. Always park in well-lit areas and never leave a running car unattended.

Never store valuables or firearms in your car.