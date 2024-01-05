DENVER (KDVR) — With some 218 license plate designs in Colorado, drivers are sure to find the plate that suits their vehicle best.

Coloradans will have even more options in 2024 with four new designs including the Born to be Wild License Plate, the “In God We Trust” License Plate, the Stegosaurus State Fossil License Plate, and the Navy Seabees Military License Plate.

Even with an array of options, some designs are more popular than others.

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles revealed which license plate designs were the most popular in Colorado in 2023 on Friday.

What was the most popular license plate design in 2023?

The new blackout license plate, which replicates a historical 1945 Colorado license plate, was by far the most popular design last year.

According to a release from the Colorado DMV, Coloradans chose the blackout plate 169,998 times in 2023.

This plate has an annual $25 fee that goes toward the Colorado Disability Funding Committee, and its popularity last year raised more than $4.2 million, according to the Colorado DMV.

Most popular license plates in Colorado in 2023, ranked:

Historical plates

Blackout plate (retired style black) – 169,998 Red 1915 (retired style red) – 6,922 Blue 1914 (retired style blue) – 6,439 Green mountains (historical background) – 6,026

Top 10 specialty plates

Columbine – 75,692 Wildlife Sporting – 35,297 Pioneer – 30,963 Ski Country USA – 28,934 Adopt A Shelter Pet – 26,447 Breast Cancer Awareness – 25,962 Firefighter – 19,681 Broncos Charities – 16,302 150th Anniversary Under 13 – 13,696 Rocky Mountain National Park – 13,299

“Our choice in license plates reflects things we love to do, organizations we support, our service, our hobbies and interests and provides financial support to these organizations,” DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said.

This year’s top specialty plate, the Columbine “Respect Life” design, was released in 2001 to honor the 13 lives lost during the shooting at Columbine High School on April 20, 1999.