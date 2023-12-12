DENVER (KDVR) — Just like eggs, milk and bread, the price of Christmas lights has gone up, according to John Swayze, owner of Christmas Decor in Denver.

But even with the rising prices, you’ll notice that the cost varies. Christmas lights have different prices, and it’s not just because of the quality of the lights, it has to do with the colors.

When it comes to solid colors, the prices don’t vary. Whether you’re looking for all-white lights or blue or green, the cost is about the same. What makes lights more expensive is the red, green and blue (RBG) lighting, according to Swayze.

Lighting that changes color, or anything with animations, makes it more expensive. Whether the lights flash on and off, fade or change color, they’re going to be pricier.

It’s expensive because each lightbulb needs to contain different colors.

“So, each light then has three different diodes in it. So that’s the RGB, it means that it has a red, a green and a blue diode in there,” said Swayze. “So, when you mix the blue and red, you get purple. Red and green gives you orange. So, by raising and lowering the intensity of each one of those, it lets them create different colors, with just those three.”

Lights also become more expensive when they’re high quality. High quality means that the lights will be brighter and last longer, therefore making them more expensive.

That being said, higher prices don’t always mean better quality.

Swayze says to look for thicker wire with sturdy plugs. The outside of the boxes is often misleading, making the lighting look better than it is.

However, when it comes to buying lights, it all depends on what your goal is. If you’re looking for one-time lights that will only be up for the season, cheaper lights are the way to go.

If you’re planning to put your lights up every winter for the foreseeable future, it’s worth investing in higher-quality lights that will last longer.