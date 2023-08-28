DENVER (KDVR) — The Mile High City is home to some of the best parks in the country, and there are literally hundreds to choose from.

There are all kinds of trees in those parks, many of notable species, some that have won awards and even some that are locally famous.

Trees are vital to quality of life, according to the Denver City Forester, as they produce oxygen, reduce smog, cool neighborhoods and add value to properties, all while adding natural year-round beauty to the city.

Here are some of Denver’s “celebri-trees” and the notable species that you can find in local parks.

Kentucky coffeetree, Washington Park

A Kentucky coffeetree in Washington Park is a state champion tree and a celebrity in Denver, according to the city forester’s website. This particular tree is one of the largest of its species recorded in Colorado.

Averaging around 40 to 50 feet at maturity, coffeetrees can be a benefit to buildings and parks. They provide shade during the hottest parts of the year and maximize solar gain by producing leaves late and dropping them early.

Blue spruce, Ruby Hill Park

The Blue spruce is native to North America and was officially declared the Colorado State Tree in 1939. They are found all around the state.

They are known for their symmetrical form and silver-blue color. They can grow up to 2 feet within a year and can live up to 800 years.

Blue spruce trees serve as shelter for various wildlife creatures and are used by the Keres and Navajo tribes as medicine and for good luck, according to the city forester.

The Shakespeare Elm, City Park

It’s actually called a wych Elm, but this tree is known locally as the Shakespeare Elm thanks to a legend.

It was planted exactly 300 years after William Shakespeare died on April 23, 1916, according to the city forester.

Though historians cannot confirm this, legend has it that the tree grew from a scion taken from Shakespeare’s grave in England.

Over the course of 107 years in City Park, the tree has seen some things, including urban development, Dutch elm disease and vandalism.

Bur oak, Civic Center

Bur oaks are also known as “pioneer trees” as they are the northernmost New World oak in the west, according to the city forester.

Found all around Colorado, these trees produce large acorns, according to Colorado State University. They get the name from the shape of those acorns, according to the city forester.

Bur oak trees are excellent shade trees, growing as wide as they grow tall. They tolerate heat and pollution well. In fact, the thick bark of the tree makes it fire-tolerant, according to CSU.

Japanese pagoda, Smiley Branch Library

This tree is known for its “pleasing aesthetic,” according to the city forester, but it has a long history and list of benefits.

The tree originates in China and is featured in Chinese folklore. It was imported to Japan where it was raised in large numbers and was later brought to the U.S., according to the city forester.

Japanese pagodas rely on humans to help keep them alive and well, but they are heat and drought-tolerant, which helps them grow in Colorado as they don’t need too much water.

The trees can be used to dye fabric and hold potential treatments for strokes and blood clots, according to the city forester. However, its peas are toxic to humans.