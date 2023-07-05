DENVER (KDVR) — An increase in tick diseases that aren’t typically found in Colorado is concerning doctors at American Family Care.

Some call it a triple tick threat that includes a rare illness that just killed a man in Maine.

With all this wet weather in the metro area, doctors said that tick diseases that are not typically in Colorado are finding their way here and could be deadly. There are three diseases that experts said you should be looking out for, Lyme disease, Powassan virus and babesiosis.

“Now, those three traditionally are not even located here in Colorado. They’re located in other parts of the country. However, with as much traveling as everybody does, with pets and other animals coming from other states into Colorado for rescues or for other reasons, these ticks can hitchhike to Colorado,” said Michelle Eason-Delhougne with Amerian Family Care. “We may see that as the local conditions change, the climate changes, these ticks may start finding a home in Colorado.”

They said to use bug spray with DEET, wear long sleeves and pants, and you can also use permethrin spray on your clothes before you put them on.

Eason-Delhougne said ticks often like to live in grasses and shrubs.

“Anywhere where there’s high grasses, a lot of like scrub brush, dead or rotting wood. If I had a choice between sitting on a pile of logs versus a rock, I choose the rock because the ticks are more likely to hang out in those dead logs,” said Eason-Delhougne.

If you have a tick stuck on you make sure you go to urgent care and get it removed.

Experts also recommend you take a photo of the tick, then submit it to a tick identification website which can inform you of the potential pathogens it could be carrying and whether you might want to have the tick tested as a further assessment of disease risk.

Lyme disease

Lyme disease is considered one of the most common tick-borne diseases and is usually the biggest concern during this time of year.

Lyme disease is the most well-known of the tickborne illnesses. It is transmitted through the bite of an infected deer tick. Cases of Lyme disease have more than tripled since 1993 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Lyme disease causes a rash that looks like a bullseye. It also causes flu-like symptoms, such as fever, chills, headache, fatigue, and muscle aches.

Powassan virus

Just last month, a man died from the Powassan virus in Maine. It is a non-treatable illness transmitted by the same deer ticks that carry Lyme disease.

So far this year, two cases of the Powassan virus have been reported. The CDC has tracked nearly 300 cases, including 264 hospitalizations, since 2014, but experts fear many cases are unreported.

Symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, weakness, confusion, seizures or even memory loss.

Ten percent of those who contract Powassan will die. Approximately one-half will have long-term health problems like recurring headaches, loss of muscle strength, and memory problems.

It takes Lyme disease at least 24 hours to be transmitted from tick to person. It is suspected that the Powassan virus is transmitted from the tick to a person in just 15 minutes.

Babesiosis

Babesiosis is another tickborne illness on the rise and is treatable if caught early.

If left untreated, it can lead to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), severe anemia, congestive heart failure, renal failure, disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), shock and coma.