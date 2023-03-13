DENVER (KDVR) — The 2023 NCAA First Four will take place in Dayton, Ohio on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Mountain West Conference will host six games at Ball Arena for the First and Second Rounds of the NCAA Men’s Tournament.

The games will take place on Friday and Sunday.

March 17 games at Ball Arena

Here is a look at the schedule of games for March 17:

Tickets

The tickets are separated by sessions. There are three sessions that will take place at Ball Arena. The first two games on March 17 count as session one, the second set of games count as session two, and the two games on Sunday count as session three.

Session one tickets are available on Ticketmaster and are $84 and up as of Monday morning.

Session two tickets are available on Ticketmaster and are $89 and up as of Monday morning.

Session three tickets are available on Ticketmaster and are $107 and up as of Monday morning.

The second round will take place on Saturday and Sunday, with games happening in Denver on Sunday.