DENVER (KDVR) — It’s almost April and that means Tax Day is right around the corner.

Wallet Hub did a study recently on the biggest tax burdens for each state based on property taxes, individual income taxes, and total sales and excise tax.

New York topped the list for the state with the biggest tax burden. Alaska came in as the state with the lowest tax burden, according to the study.

Colorado ranks in the middle of the pack when it comes to overall tax burden.

Here’s a look at Wallet Hub’s tax burden ranking for each state:

Overall Rank* State Total Tax Burden

(%) Property Tax Burden

(%) Individual Income Tax Burden

(%) Total Sales & Excise Tax Burden

(%) 1 New York 12.75% 4.43%

(6) 4.90%

(1) 3.42%

(25) 2 Hawaii 12.70% 2.55%

(34) 3.18%

(8) 6.97%

(1) 3 Maine 11.42% 5.48%

(1) 2.51%

(21) 3.43%

(24) 4 Vermont 11.13% 5.31%

(2) 2.49%

(22) 3.33%

(27) 5 Minnesota 10.20% 2.93%

(22) 3.74%

(5) 3.53%

(22) 6 New Jersey 10.11% 4.98%

(4) 2.54%

(20) 2.59%

(43) 7 Connecticut 10.06% 4.16%

(7) 3.07%

(11) 2.83%

(41) 8 Rhode Island 9.91% 4.48%

(5) 2.31%

(28) 3.12%

(34) 9 California 9.72% 2.76%

(30) 3.80%

(4) 3.16%

(32) 10 Illinois 9.70% 3.98%

(8) 2.22%

(30) 3.50%

(23) 11 Maryland 9.47% 2.61%

(33) 4.07%

(3) 2.79%

(42) 12 New Mexico 9.37% 2.04%

(42) 1.75%

(37) 5.58%

(4) 13 Iowa 9.34% 3.42%

(14) 2.57%

(18) 3.35%

(26) 14 Kansas 9.34% 3.11%

(18) 2.43%

(23) 3.80%

(18) 15 Utah 9.19% 2.36%

(37) 3.17%

(9) 3.66%

(19) 16 Mississippi 9.16% 2.84%

(23) 1.70%

(39) 4.62%

(7) 17 West Virginia 9.08% 2.28%

(40) 2.76%

(14) 4.04%

(12) 18 Nebraska 9.01% 3.69%

(10) 2.41%

(24) 2.91%

(39) 19 Ohio 8.99% 2.78%

(27) 2.60%

(17) 3.61%

(21) 20 Wisconsin 8.92% 3.17%

(16) 2.83%

(13) 2.92%

(38) 21 Massachusetts 8.80% 3.49%

(12) 3.35%

(6) 1.96%

(45) 22 Arkansas 8.77% 1.77%

(46) 2.24%

(29) 4.76%

(6) 22 Kentucky 8.77% 1.99%

(44) 3.16%

(10) 3.62%

(20) 24 Louisiana 8.75% 1.95%

(45) 1.74%

(38) 5.06%

(5) 25 Oregon 8.65% 3.14%

(17) 4.39%

(2) 1.12%

(50) 26 Pennsylvania 8.57% 2.81%

(25) 2.57%

(18) 3.19%

(30) 27 Colorado 8.52% 2.97%

(20) 2.32%

(27) 3.23%

(29) 28 Indiana 8.42% 2.34%

(38) 2.17%

(32) 3.91%

(15) 29 Arizona 8.39% 2.50%

(35) 1.60%

(40) 4.29%

(8) 30 Washington 8.37% 2.63%

(32) 0.00%

(44) 5.74%

(3) 31 Michigan 8.25% 3.09%

(19) 2.19%

(31) 2.97%

(36) 32 Texas 8.22% 3.97%

(9) 0.00%

(44) 4.25%

(11) 33 Nevada 8.19% 2.03%

(43) 0.00%

(44) 6.16%

(2) 34 Virginia 8.18% 2.97%

(20) 2.92%

(12) 2.29%

(44) 35 North Carolina 8.16% 2.19%

(41) 2.65%

(16) 3.32%

(28) 36 Georgia 8.01% 2.68%

(31) 2.38%

(25) 2.95%

(37) 37 North Dakota 8.00% 2.77%

(28) 0.95%

(41) 4.28%

(9) 38 Missouri 7.80% 2.30%

(39) 2.36%

(26) 3.14%

(33) 39 South Carolina 7.67% 2.80%

(26) 2.03%

(33) 2.84%

(40) 40 Idaho 7.59% 2.39%

(36) 2.03%

(33) 3.17%

(31) 41 Oklahoma 7.47% 1.74%

(48) 1.90%

(36) 3.83%

(17) 42 Alabama 7.41% 1.41%

(50) 2.00%

(35) 4.00%

(13) 43 Montana 7.39% 3.45%

(13) 2.66%

(15) 1.28%

(47) 44 South Dakota 7.12% 2.84%

(23) 0.00%

(44) 4.28%

(9) 45 Florida 6.64% 2.77%

(28) 0.00%

(44) 3.87%

(16) 46 New Hampshire 6.41% 5.11%

(3) 0.14%

(42) 1.16%

(49) 47 Wyoming 6.32% 3.32%

(15) 0.00%

(44) 3.00%

(35) 48 Delaware 6.22% 1.77%

(46) 3.28%

(7) 1.17%

(48) 49 Tennessee 5.75% 1.71%

(49) 0.06%

(43) 3.98%

(14) 50 Alaska 5.06% 3.54%

(11) 0.00%

(44) 1.52%

(46) Credit: Wallet Hub

While some states have higher tax burdens then others, they can still be seen as fair rates to some.

“Fairness is in the eye of the beholder. Some people see a tax as fair when everyone pays the same percentage tax rate, while others define fairness differently and want to see the tax burden rise as a share of income. Sales and property taxes are seen as fair to some because everyone generally pays the same tax rate. However, they are viewed by others as less fair because the tax burden falls as a share of income as income rises. Income taxes are broadly seen as more fair because they usually involve graduated marginal tax rates. In other words, those with more income pay a higher percentage of that income in taxes,” Donald Bruce, Associate Director, Boyd Center for Business & Economic Research at the University of Tennessee explaind.

Tax Day is April 18.