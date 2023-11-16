DENVER (KDVR) — Thanksgiving is one week away, and it’s time to start making plans for the holiday.

Whether you’re keeping it simple for the holiday, have some time off work or just want to give back, Denver has plenty of places to volunteer and donate.

FOX31 put together a list of places to volunteer or donate in Denver for the holiday.

There are plenty of places to donate or volunteer in Denver, these are listed because they are advertised as Thanksgiving-related opportunities to provide families with food and other necessities during the holiday.

Donate in Denver for Thanksgiving

If you don’t have time to volunteer, you can always donate. These places are looking for monetary or food donations. While these spots promote Thanksgiving donations, they all take donations past the holiday.

Volunteer in Denver for Thanksgiving

You can still volunteer before Thanksgiving Day even if you have Thanksgiving plans. Make sure you sign up beforehand.

Missing an organization in Denver? FOX31 will add it to the list.

Everyone deserves a Thanksgiving meal. Give thanks by donating or volunteering.